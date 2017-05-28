Photos: First look at Impact Wrestling set for TV tapings in India

The official Twitter account for Impact Wrestling on Sony Six in India shared a series of photos of preparations for the Impact TV tapings in Mumbai this coming week.

As reported on yesterday, Impact will be filming TV tapings on May 30 and May 31 at FilmCity in Mumbai. The company is advertising a lot of talent despite a report by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online stating they were bringing a small crew.

Kevin Sullivan, Vice President of Production for Impact Wrestling, noted on Twitter that he would be posting new videos from India before the tapings this Tuesday and Wednesday. You can check out an early look at the photos below.