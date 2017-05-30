SPOILER: Early result from Impact Wrestling TV tapings in India

The first of many Impact Wrestling TV tapings have kicked off tonight in Mumbai, India. As noted earlier, Impact will be taping four weeks worth of television today and Wednesday.

PWInsider.com is reporting one early result from the tapings that saw Sonjay Dutt become the new Impact Wrestling X Division Champion.

We hope to have full taping results later today. If you are attending the tapings in India you can send all live reports to [email protected].

Impact has taken over the Sony Six social media today and tweeted out these photos.