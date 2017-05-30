SPOILER: Early result from Impact Wrestling TV tapings in India

By
Adam Martin
-
2

The first of many Impact Wrestling TV tapings have kicked off tonight in Mumbai, India. As noted earlier, Impact will be taping four weeks worth of television today and Wednesday.

PWInsider.com is reporting one early result from the tapings that saw Sonjay Dutt become the new Impact Wrestling X Division Champion.

We hope to have full taping results later today. If you are attending the tapings in India you can send all live reports to [email protected].

Impact has taken over the Sony Six social media today and tweeted out these photos.

  • Rob Giles

    Lame & predictable. They’re in india, so the indian wrestlers all of a sudden get better & win titles. I’m expecting Mahabali Shera will play a bigger role & may possibly win a title also, so dumb.

  • Al79

    Agree with you, and WWE does the same thing.

    What’s even more predictable nowadays is that a champion will usually lose a title in their hometown (instead of winning it).

    And that being said, Sonjay Dutt should have beat Jay Lethal for the title back when he was doing the “Machismo” gimmick in 2007. Ten years later, the Impact X-Division championship means nothing.