Slammiversary hype, GFW Tag Title Tournament Final on Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is back tonight on Pop TV starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Advertised for tonight’s show is the GFW Tag Team Title Tournament Final between current Impact Tag Team Champions LAX vs. VOW and Low Ki defending the X Division Championship against Andrew Everett.

Impact is also hyping the latest involving Jeremy Borash, Josh Mathews, Joseph Park and Scott Steiner heading into the Slammiversary PPV on July 2. The situation with the Impact World Championship is also being teased with Lashley vs. EC3 now being confirmed for Slammiversary in four weeks from Orlando.

Wrestleview.com will have a full Impact Wrestling report later tonight.