SPOILERS: 5/31 Impact Wrestling TV taping results from Mumbai, India

The following was taped on Wednesday in Mumbai, India.

5/31 Impact Wrestling TV taping results:

* New X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt kicked off the taping with a big celebration with dancers accompanied by Shera. Low Ki interrupts and thinks it’s only fair he get another title shot since he gave one to Dutt. Dutt agrees to a Best 2 out of 3 Falls match at Slammiversary for the title. Low Ki shakes his hand and then attacks both Dutt and Shera. Matt Sydal runs out to make the save.

* A segment was filmed with Swoggle chasing Rockstar Spud.

* GFW Women’s Champion Sienna and Laurel Van Ness def. Knockouts Champion Rosemary and Allie.

* Shera def. KM.

* Matt Sydal def. Trevor Lee, Davey Richards, Suicide, Braxton Sutter and Eddie Edwards in a Sony Six X Division Invitational.

* Segment with Eli Drake and Chris Adonis where they talk about constantly hearing about Moose (causing “Moose!” chants to start up). Impact Grand Champion Moose interrupts and admits it has been hard to find a partner for the tag team match at Slammiversary. He then reveals his partner will be NFL star DeAngelo Williams. Drake and Adonis attack Moose to end the segment.

* James Storm and GFW Champion Alberto El Patron def. Impact World Champion Lashley and EC3 via DQ.

* X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt and Matt Sydal def. Low Ki and Trevor Lee.

* A contract signing is held between Knockouts Champion Rosemary and GFW Women’s Champion Sienna for Slammiversary.

* A first ever Mixed Full Metal Mayhem match is announced for Slammiversary featuring Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards and Angelina Love.

* A strap match between EC3 and James Storm is announced for Slammiversary. Storm has to be held back by Jermey Borash and Bruce Prichard.

* A Champion vs. Champion match is officially announced for Slammiversary between Impact World Champion Lashley and GFW Champion Alberto El Patron on July 1. A brawl breaks out between Lashley and Patron. Prichard book Lashley, Davey Richards, EC3 and Kongo Kong vs. Patron, Eddie Edwards, James Storm and Shera.

* Eli Drake and Chris Adonis def. Mumbai Cats.

* Braxton Sutter, Allie and Knockouts Champion Rosemary def. KM, Laurel Van Ness and GFW Women’s Champion Sienna.

* GFW Champion Alberto El Patron, James Storm, Eddie Edwards and Shera def. Impact World Champion Lashley, Davey Richards, EC3 and Kongo Kong.

* Swoggle def. Rockstar Spud in a Mumbai Street Fight match.

