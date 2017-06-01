SPOILER: New matches set for Slammiversary PPV on July 2

New matches have been announced for Slammiversary on July 2 in Orlando following the latest set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Mumbai, India this week.

Set to headline the show is Impact World Champion Lashley vs. GFW Champion Alberto El Patron in a Champion vs. Champion “Winner Takes All” match.

New matches announced from the India tapings include James Storm vs. EC3 in a strap match, Knockouts Champion Rosemary vs. GFW Women’s Champion Sienna and Sonjay Dutt defends the X Division Championship against Low Ki in a 2 out 3 falls match.

Here is how the updated Slammiversary card looks as of this week.

Champion vs. Champion “Winner Takes All”

Impact World Champion Lashley vs. GFW Champion Alberto El Patron

Strap Match

James Storm vs. EC3

X Division Championship – Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match

Sonajay Dutt (c) vs. Low Ki

Scott Steiner and Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash

Eli Drake and Chris Adonis vs. Moose and NFL star DeAngelo Williams

Champion vs. Champion “Winner Takes All”

Knockouts Champion Rosemary vs. GFW Women’s Champion Sienna

Mixed Full Metal Mayhem Match

Davey Richards and Angelina Love vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards