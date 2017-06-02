Impact Wrestling announces first live event in years for this August

Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday night that they will be running their first live event in two years on August 6 at the Richmond County Ball Park in Staten Island, New York. The stadium is the home of the Staten Island Yankees minor league baseball team.

Since Anthem’s purchase of Impact, Jeff Jarrett had publicly stated in media interviews his intention to run Impact Wrestling live events again after a period where the company only ran TV and PPV tapings as a cost-cutting measure.

Tickets will go on-sale on June 9, with an online pre-sale to take place on June 7.