6/8 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers up for the first show from India

The Impact Wrestling ratings for June 8, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV, the first from India, drew 318,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 287,000 viewers overall. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 132 overall on cable for the night in the Top 150, down from No. 124.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by Alberto El Patron vs. Chris Adonis, averaged a 0.06 rating among adults 18-49. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 0.07 rating.