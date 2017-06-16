New Impact Legends series, Post-6/15 Impact Wrestling videos

By
Adam Martin
-
0

New Impact Legends series

Impact Wrestling announced a new “Impact Legends” series via Twitter on Thursday. The new series will focus on Slammiversary for the month of June and look back at former stars Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles and more.

It was not made clear if this would be a PPV series or part of Fight Network.

Post-6/15 Impact Wrestling videos

Impact posted these videos following last night’s June 15 episode on Pop TV.

