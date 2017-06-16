Impact adds third live event in Connecticut, First Impact episode

Impact adds third live event in Connecticut

Impact Wrestling has added a third live event in Bridgeport, Connecticut on August 6 at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard during the weekend of August 4-6.

The company previously announced live events, the first in many years, on April 4 in Long Island, New York and on April 5 in Staten Island, New York.

First Impact episode

Impact Wrestling’s YouTube page has posted the first ever TNA Impact episode from June 4, 2004 airing on Fox Sports Net as part of the Fight Network.