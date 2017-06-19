Impact Wrestling parts ways with three backstage producers this week

By
Adam Martin
-
1

Impact Wrestling has officially parted ways with Al Snow, Shane Helms and Pat Kenney (aka Simon Diamond) according to multiple wrestling media reports on Monday.

Both Snow and Helms were the only ones to publicly comment on the departure. Kenney had been working as a backstage producer since the early TNA days in 2003. Snow was brought in back in 2008, while Helms was hired back in 2015.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Paul Meade

    I always wanted Pat Kenney to return on-screen. Any one of those 3 could end up in WWE as an agent