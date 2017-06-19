Impact Wrestling parts ways with three backstage producers this week

Impact Wrestling has officially parted ways with Al Snow, Shane Helms and Pat Kenney (aka Simon Diamond) according to multiple wrestling media reports on Monday.

Both Snow and Helms were the only ones to publicly comment on the departure. Kenney had been working as a backstage producer since the early TNA days in 2003. Snow was brought in back in 2008, while Helms was hired back in 2015.

I'd like to wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best in their future endeavors. — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 19, 2017

I've never been an ass-kisser and I damn sure wasn't gonna start with an owl. 😁👍🏻 — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 19, 2017

Much respect to the locker room at @IMPACTWRESTLING, very talented crew. You all deserve so much more. Even you @RobbieEImpact 😁👍🏻 — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 19, 2017