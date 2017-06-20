More issues with Impact on Spike UK, Debut set for Slammiversary

More issues with Impact on Spike UK

Spike TV UK tweeted the following on Monday evening noting issues with the airing of the No Surrender One Night Only PPV that was scheduled to air on the network last night.

This is not the first issue with Spike TV UK airing Impact Wrestling programming since the partnership began back in April. A few weeks back, Spike UK noted an issue in airing one of the recent episodes of Impact.

.@IMPACTonSPIKE fans, we're really sorry for the technical issues that prevented Friday's ep of #ONOOneNightOnly from being aired correctly. — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) June 19, 2017

#ONONoSurrender will be available on @My5_tv later today, We'll be sure to let you know as soon as it's available. #ImpactOnSpike — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) June 19, 2017

#ONONoSurrender will also be broadcast this Friday at 11pm. #ImpactOnSpike — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) June 19, 2017

Uploading #ONONoSurrender to @My5_tv is taking longer than expected. It should be with you tomorrow. Sorry for the inconvenience! — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) June 19, 2017

Debut set for Slammiversry

Impact Wrestling announced on Tuesday that lucha star El Hijo de Dos Caras would be debuting for the company at the Slammiversary PPV on July 2.

Caras is the brother of GFW Champion and Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron. There is also rumored to be other potential debuts on the PPV from AAA and NOAH as Impact has recently forged working relationships with both international companies.