Tag team main event set for tonight’s Impact Wrestling from India

Impact Wrestling returns to Pop TV tonight on June 22, 2017.

Advertised for tonight’s show from Mumbai, India is Impact World Champion Lashley and EC3 vs. GFW Global Champion Alberto Del Rio and James Storm in the main event.

Also scheduled is new X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt holding a celebration, a Sony Six X Division Elimination match and a tag team match featuring Laurel Van Ness and GFW Women’s Champion Sienna vs. Allie and Knockouts Champion Rosemary.

Wrestleview.com will have a full report later tonight.