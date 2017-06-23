6/22 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers up again for tag main event

The Impact Wrestling ratings for June 22, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV from Mumbai, India drew 342,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s 327,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 103 overall on cable for the night in the Top 150, up from No. 113 last week.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by Alberto El Patron and James Storm vs. Lashley and EC3, averaged a 0.10 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s 0.08 rating.