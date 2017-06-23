6/22 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers up again for tag main event

The Impact Wrestling ratings for June 22, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV from Mumbai, India drew 342,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s 327,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 103 overall on cable for the night in the Top 150, up from No. 113 last week.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by Alberto El Patron and James Storm vs. Lashley and EC3, averaged a 0.10 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s 0.08 rating.

  • John Carroll

    itll take some time and hope the live events in new york and connecticut
    are tapings. but when they get on Spike at the end of the year, they
    should go back up…….. and yeah i said that. think about it. They
    just got on Spike UK and their Pop TV contract ends at the end of the
    year. trust me, Spike is looking at bringing them back

  • Colby

    Not a chance, but wish it were so – just at an event where Spike laid out their strategy for the next two years and no way that Impact could fit it into but again, wish it were possible 🙂