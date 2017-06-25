Impact Wrestling crew at Bellator NYC, Slammiversary videos for July 2

Impact Wrestling crew at Bellator NYC

Jeremy Borash shared a series of photos attending last night’s Bellator NYC PPV event in New York City at Madison Square Garden along with Jeff and Karen Jarrett.

The crew met up with Bellator and now newly re-signed WWE NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo along with former UFC and Bellator fighter Tito Ortiz.

With my bae @titoortiz1999 A post shared by Jeremy Borash (@jeremyborash) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Slammiversary videos for July 2

Impact Wrestling has been releasing a series of videos hyping the 15th anniversary of Slammiversary in two weeks on July 2 that you can view below.