Abyss on Dixie Carter/Hall of Fame, Scott Steiner talks Slammiversary

Abyss on Dixie Carter/Hall of Fame

Ryan Rider of Main Event Radio passed along an interview with Abyss where he talked about why Dixie Carter deserved to be in the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.

“I truly believe that she deserving to go in the Hall of Fame. She ran a company for 15 years and established its history. Gave us all a platform to become an international company, the merchandising, action figures, the Spike TV deal…all that stuff was under her watch. I know she takes a beating in the media but they don’t know all the work she put in and the passion that she had.”

Scott Steiner talks Slammiversary

Donald Wood of Ring Rust Radio passed along an interview with Scott Steiner where he talked about returning to the ring for Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary on July 2.