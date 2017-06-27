Impact Wrestling reveals who will be in Lashley’s corner at Slammiversary

By
Adam Martin
-
2

In something that went overlooked regarding Slammiversary announcements, Impact Wrestling revealed in a video preview for the event this Sunday that Bellator MMA star Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal will corner Impact World Champion Lashley.

In a weird turn of events, Impact had issued a press release over the weekend stating that Lashley had reached out to President Donald Trump to be in his corner after Alberto El Patron revealed his legendary father Dos Caras would be in his corner.

This isn’t King Mo’s first Impact appearance as he first got involved with the company back in 2012 with intentions of starting a career in the ring. He had initially revealed his departure from the company back in 2015.

You can check out Impact’s King Mo announcement at the 21:50 mark below.

  • Jonathan Hood

    This is why heel play by play commentators are a terrible idea. Matthews is the face selling me on the PPV and not only is he on the show as a wrestler, he has a heel persona. SMH.

  • Paul Meade

    He’s still around?