Final hype for Slammiversary this Sunday on Impact Wrestling tonight

Impact Wrestling returns to Pop TV tonight on June 29, 2017.

Tonight’s show, the final taped episode from India, will be the go home show for the Slammiversary PPV this Sunday night live in Orlando, Florida.

Impactwrestling.com is only advertising a tag team match featuring Eli Drake and Chris Adonis vs. The Mumbai Cats.

Wrestleview.com will have a full Impact Wrestling report later tonight.