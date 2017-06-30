6/29 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers down before Slammiversary

The Impact Wrestling ratings for June 29, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV from Mumbai, India drew 268,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 342,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 114 for the night on cable in the Top 150, down from No. 103 last week.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by Alberto El Patron, James Storm, Eddie Edwards and Mahabali Shera vs. Lashley, E-Singh-3, Davey Richards and Kongo Kong, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49. This is down from last week’s 0.10 rating.