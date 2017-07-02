Lashley vs. Alberto El Patron headlines tonight’s Slammiversary

GFW/Impact Wrestling celebrates its 15th anniversary tonight with the Slammiversary PPV live in Orlando, Florida from Universal Studios.
Scheduled to headline the show in Orlando is a unification match featuring Impact World Champion Lashley vs. GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron. El Patron’s legendary father Dos Caras will be in his corner, while Bellator MMA star King Mo will be in Lashley’s corner.
Here is the full card for tonight beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).
Unification Match
Impact World Champion Lashley vs. GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron
Leather Strap Match
James Storm vs. EC3
Eli Drake and Chris Adonis vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose and DeAngelo Williams
X Division Championship – Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match
Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Low-Ki
GFW/Impact Tag Team Championships Match
LAX (c’s) vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori vs. AAA’s El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago vs. CRASH’s Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid
Scott Steiner and Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash
Full Metal Mayhem Match
Eddie and Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards and Angelina Love
Unification Match
Knockouts Champion Rosemary vs. GFW Women’s Champion Sienna
Wrestleview.com will have full Slammiversary coverage tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) along with live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.