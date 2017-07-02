Lashley vs. Alberto El Patron headlines tonight’s Slammiversary

GFW/Impact Wrestling celebrates its 15th anniversary tonight with the Slammiversary PPV live in Orlando, Florida from Universal Studios.

Scheduled to headline the show in Orlando is a unification match featuring Impact World Champion Lashley vs. GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron. El Patron’s legendary father Dos Caras will be in his corner, while Bellator MMA star King Mo will be in Lashley’s corner.

Here is the full card for tonight beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Unification Match

Impact World Champion Lashley vs. GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron

Leather Strap Match

James Storm vs. EC3

Eli Drake and Chris Adonis vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose and DeAngelo Williams

X Division Championship – Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match

Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Low-Ki

GFW/Impact Tag Team Championships Match

LAX (c’s) vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori vs. AAA’s El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago vs. CRASH’s Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid

Scott Steiner and Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash

Full Metal Mayhem Match

Eddie and Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards and Angelina Love

Unification Match

Knockouts Champion Rosemary vs. GFW Women’s Champion Sienna

Wrestleview.com will have full Slammiversary coverage tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) along with live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.