Lashley and El Patron hype main event, Live Slammiversary review

Lashley and El Patron hype main event

GFW/Impact Wrestling has released videos featuring Lashley and Alberto El Patron discussing tonight’s Slammiversary main event in Orlando.

The main event will be a unification match involving the Impact World Championship and the GFW Global Championship. No word at this time which title will become the main one given the news that Impact will rebrand as Global Force Wrestling going forward.

Live Slammiversary review tonight

I will be live on YouTube later tonight and joined by the Trey Dawg (former host of Wrestling News Live) to review Slammiversary tonight.

You can check watch live on our channel below tonight.