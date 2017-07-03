SPOILERS: 7/3 Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Orlando, Florida

The following was taped on Monday night in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

7/3 Impact Wrestling TV tapings:

* Jeremy Borash, Josh Mathews and “The Pope” D’Angelo Dinero are back on commentary.

* New unified World Champion Alberto El Patron had a celebration inside the Impact Zone. El Patron was joined by his father Dos Caras and his brother. El Patron thanked the fans, his fiancé and brother. He called Lashley a “touch son of a bitch” and wants to be a fighting champion. Lashley walked out and called El Patron an egomaniac. He asked if El Patron’s father and brother were even allowed to be in this country. Dos Caras slapped Lashley and Lashley laughed saying he hits harder than Alberto.

* X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt def. Caleb Konley in a non-title match. After the match, Trevor Lee showed up and attacked Dutt.

* Wilcox, Mayweather, Grado and Eddie Edwards def. Eli Drake, Chris Adonis, Mario Bakarah and Fallah Bahh in an eight man tag team match. After the match, Joseph Park shows up and presents a document to Grado. Grado bails.

* Matt Sydal def. Braxton Sutter. After the match, Allie tried to comfort Sutter and he pulled his arm away from her angry.

* They are reintroducing the Super X Cup again. They announced the following matches: Sammy Gavara vs. Drago, ACH vs. Andrew Everett, Tishi vs. Davey Richards and Dezmond Xavier vs. Idiris Abraham.

* Dezmond Xavier def. Iris Abraham in a Super X Cup match.

* Knockouts and GFW Women’s Champion Sienna def. Rebel.

* Tayishi and Drago def. Davey Richards and Sammy Gavara.

* Jeremy Borash introduced Gail Kim. Kim announced she would be retiring from wrestling at the end of 2017, but would return to the ring before she retires and go out on top.

* ACH def. Andrew Everett in a Super X Cup match.

* Lashley def. Unified World Champion Alberto El Patron via DQ in the main event. Lashley hit El Patron with a big spear, but LAX ran down and attacked Lashley causing the DQ finish. Konnan then announced Alberto El Patron as the newest member of LAX. El Patron was exhausted after the match and didn’t seem to confirm he was part of LAX.

