SPOILERS: 7/5 Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Orlando, Florida

7/5 Impact Wrestling TV tapings:

* Segment where Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer declared 7/5 as Impact Wrestling Day in Orlando.

* Announcement to crowd that Grado has overstayed his visa in the US and must marry to remain in the country.

* Re-filming of segment where Grado tried to romance Laurel Van Ness.

* EC3, Eli Drake and Chris Adonis def. Grand Champion MOOSE, Eddie Edwards and Naomichi Marufuji

* Re-filming of GFW Women’s Champion Sienna def. Angel Rose.

* Taiji Ishimori def. Davey Richards to advance in the Super X Cup tournament

* Segment where Lashley demaned a title shot and that no one would get one before him. Matt Sydal runs out, avoids a Lashley spear and lays him out with the Shooting Sydal Press.

* Unified Women’s Champion Sienna def. Rosemary in a Last Woman Standing Match to retain the titles.

* Octagonito def. Trevor Lee by count-out when X-Division Champion Sonjay Dutt ran out and chased Lee to the back, who ran off with Dutt’s title belt.

* Segment where Grado called out Laurel Van Ness, asking her to marry him until Kongo Kong ran him off.

* Xplosion: El Hijo de Dos Caras def. Mario Bokara

* Dezmond Xavier def. Drago to advance in the Super X Cup tournament

* Mumbai Cat def. Trevor Lee, then unmasked to reveal it was Sonjay Dutt. Dutt then challenged Lee to a Ladder Match for the X-Division Title on the live Destination X special on 8/17.

* Eddie Edwards vs. Eli Drake never took place as Kongo Kong attacked Edwards backstage.

* EC3 def. MOOSE by split decision to win the Impact Grand Championship.

* Unified World Champion Alberto El Patron def. LAX by DQ in a Gauntlet Match after they all ran in and attacked Alberto. The attack continued until Dos Caras Sr., El Hijo de Dos Caras and the VOW ran in to make the save.

Source: PWInsider.com