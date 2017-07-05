SPOILERS: 7/4 Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Orlando, Florida

The following was taped on Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

Xplosion:

* Tyrus def. Caleb Konley.

* Taiji Ishimori def. Andrew Everett.

7/4 Impact Wrestling TV tapings:

* LAX introduces the newest member, unified World Champion Alberto El Patron. El Patron tells LAX he isn’t joining the group. LAX attacks El Patron and Lashley runs down to make the save.

* Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Naomichi Marufuji ends in a no contest. EC3 was on commentary and attacked both.

* Trevor Lee def. a local wrestler. After the match, Sonjay Dutt attacked him.

* Laurel Van Ness def. Ava Storie. After the match, Grado showed up trying to romance Laurel.

* Unified World Champion Alberto El Patron and Lashley def. LAX in a non-title match. After the match, Lashley leaves allowing El Patron to be attacked by LAX.

* Drago def. Sammy Guevara.

* Unified Women’s Champion Sienna def. Amber Nova. After the match, Sienna demands Karen Jarrett declare her the best champion ever and admit she was wrong. Allie runs out and attacks Sienna. Laurel Van Ness runs down along with Rosemary. Karen books Sienna vs. Rosemary in a Last Woman Standing match for next week.

* Laredo Kid, Garza Jr. and Octagoncito def. Demus 3:16, Idris Abraham and Trevor Lee.

* Matt Sydal def. Low-Ki and Hijo del Fantasma. Sydal wants a shot at the Unified World Championships. Lashley attacks Sydal and says no one gets a title shot before him.

* A segment with The Swole Mates attacking Eli Drake and Chris Adonis is filmed.

* Eli Drake def. Impact Grand Champion Moose, EC3 and Eddie Edwards.

* LAX brings out Dos Caras and Hijo del Dos Caras to try and convince them to get Alberto El Patron to join the group. They are about to unmask Dos Caras when El Patron shows up and agrees to join. El Patron then attacks LAX to end the taping.

