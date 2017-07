The following is scheduled for tonight’s 7/6 episode of GFW Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.

* The fallout from the Slammiversary PPV.

* Celebration for new Unified World Champion Alberto El Patron.

* Gail Kim makes a major announcement.

* Details on the 2017 Super X Cup tournament.

* The newest member of the LAX is revealed.

