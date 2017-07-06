Eddie Edwards talks Slammiversary PPV, Impact rebranding as GFW

Ryan Rider of Main Event Radio passed along an interview with former World Champion Eddie Edwards where he talks Slammiversary and Impact rebranding as GFW.

On the Full Metal Mayhem match at Slammiversary this past Sunday:

“Thoughts are mostly pain. Bumps and bruises and tylenol. A couple of celebratory drinks helped fight the pain away. Being able to wrestle with my wife was something special. Being one of the headlining matches and going out there trying to deliver for the people was an amazing moment for us. It looks like we are trying to put our feud to an end. Full Metal Mayhem is such an extreme match and it’s hard to do anything after that. Both Alisha and I are moving on to doing other things as are Davey [Richards] and Angelina [Love]. I’m extremely happy with how the feud went and how it ended.”

Impact rebranding as Global Force Wrestling: