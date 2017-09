Impact returns to Pop TV tonight on September 28, 2017.

The following is scheduled for tonight’s special “Victory Road” episode.

* Eli Drake defends the World Title against Johnny Impact.

* LAX defends the Tag Team Titles against OVE.

* Knockouts Champion Sienna, Taya Valkyrie and Taryn Terrell face Gail Kim, Rosemary and Allie.

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of Impact later tonight.