Impact could be headed to new markets

According to a report by PWInsider.com, Anthem and Impact Wrestling are said to be exploring running new markets to tape Impact television for Pop TV and other international markets in the year. The company will be running tapings in the Ottawa market following Bound for Glory and reportedly have interest in running TV tapings in other markets next year including Toronto, New York City and Chicago.

Under the previous TNA Wrestling/Panda Energy regime, the company mainly remained in Orlando at Universal Studios taping both television and Pay Per View events. In early 2013, the company embarked on an aggressive move to begin taping Impact nationwide, first hitting the Chicago market. That move was eventually abandoned later that year.

