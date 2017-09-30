Robbie E confirmed his departure from Impact Wrestling last night on Twitter, thanking the company for the last seven years of his wrestling career.

Rob Eckos debuted in TNA back in 2010 using the Robbie E gimmick, a play off the popularity of the then MTV reality series “Jersey Shore.”

He had runs as an X Division Champion (2010), TV Champion (2011) and Tag Team Champion with Jessie Godderz (2013 and 2014).

PWInsider.com reports Eckos requested his release from Anthem. He began working overseas for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan and had agreed to terms on a new deal when Anthem took over. After his signing, he was never used on Impact.

You can check out his tweet below.

Thank you @impactwrestling for the last 7 plus years that have changed my life forever and I'll always appreciate… on to the next… pic.twitter.com/nQKow4UgSK — Robbie E (@RobbieEImpact) September 29, 2017

Thanks to our friends over at OnlineWorldofWrestling.com for help with this report.