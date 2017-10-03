Rosemary interview on Sexy Star incident

Impact Wrestling star and former Knockouts Champion Rosemary appeared this week on the “Killing the Town” podcast with former WWE star Lance Storm and current NJPW English commentator Don “Cyrus” Callis to talk about her career and more notably, her side of the incident with AAA’s Sexy Star at Triplemania back in August.

Eddie Edwards in NOAH

Impact Wrestling posted the following video of a recent press conference in Japan with GHC Champion Eddie Edwards, Anthem’s Ed Nordholm and Impact’s Scott D’Amore after Edwards’ title defense against Naomichi Marufuji.