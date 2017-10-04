Another talent departs Impact Wrestling

Eddie Kingston announced his departure from Impact Wrestling on Wednesday morning.

Kingston, who signed with the company back in 2016, had been part of the DCC group with James Storm and Bram. The group was later disbanded when the company was purchased by Anthem earlier this year and Kingston was hardly ever used going forward.

You can check out his tweet below.

I am no longer with @IMPACTWRESTLING and want to thank them for everything. I am now open for bookings @ EddieKingston74@gmail.com — Eddie Kingston (@MadKing1981) October 4, 2017

Thanks to our friends at Online World of Wrestling for help with this report.

Bound for Glory tickets

Tickets are now on sale for the Bound for Glory PPV in Ottawa on November 5.