Anthem and Impact Wrestling announced the launch of the Global Wrestling Network on Tuesday morning. The network, available worldwide, will feature “15 years of IMPACT including the likes of Hulk Hogan, Sting, Kurt Angle, AJ Styles and Rob Van Dam – as well as all of today’s top stars such as Eli Drake, Lashley, James Storm and Gail Kim.”

Free and premium versions of the network will be available. The official website notes that a premium version will cost you $7.99 per month.

“A premium subscription sign up is available for $7.99 USD per month, no commitment, cancel anytime. Premium subscribers will have a 100% ad-free experience with discounts on live pay-per-views and exclusive merchandise.”

Regarding Impact, new episodes will be made available based on your location.

“In regards to the weekly IMPACT episode being on the app – that changes from country to country. For those territories where we have no television partner, it’s on right away. In some countries (such as the UK) there is a 10 day delay. And in others (such as Germany) fans cannot watch IMPACT, but still get all the archive and classic content.”

It was also noted that this network will replace the Total Access IMPACT app. So if you were an active subscriber, you will continue to have full access.

The service is listed as being available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox and Roku. 1,000 hours of free content has already been uploaded.

You can check out the official announcement below.