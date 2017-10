The following is set for tonight’s 10/12 episode of Impact airing on POP TV:

* Johnny Impact vs. Garza Jr. where the winner gets a World Title shot at Bound for Glory

* OVE vs. LAX for the Tag Titles in a 5150 Streetfight

* MOOSE looks for revenge on Lashley and America’s Top Team

* Knockouts Champion Sienna, Texano and Caleb Konley vs. Allie, James Storm and Desmond Xavier

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of Impact later tonight.