Impact Wrestling channel launches on Pluto TV

The official Impact Wrestling channel has officially launched on Pluto TV. The service had previously been providing a Pro Wrestling exclusive channel, but a majority of the content featured Impact programming including prior One Night Only specials.

Impact made a formal announcement on the company’s website.

“We’re bringing all the excitement of Impact Wrestling: your favorite stars and Knockouts, the death-defying bone crushing finishing moves, the larger-than-life personalities, and all the awesome shows, live action, and PPV events directly to you with our dedicated channel on Pluto TV. Now, you can turn on Pluto TV channel 204 whenever you want, and see Chris Adonis body slamming his latest opponent through a table on your smartphone, smart TV, or tablet!”

The channel is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Amazon, XBox One, PS4, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku, Chromecast and other streaming capable options.

10/12 Post-Impact videos

The following videos were posted after last night’s Impact on Pop TV.