The Impact ratings for October 12, 2017 are in.

This week’s episode on Pop TV drew 279,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 251,000 viewers. The show did see a return to the Top 150 cable rankings coming in at No. 128 for the night on Thursday.

Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by Johnny Impact vs. Garza Jr, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s show on Pop TV that drew a 0.05 rating.