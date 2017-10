Impact Wrestling is teaming with Imperial Wrestling Revolution for a One Night Only PPV taping this weekend on Saturday (October 21) in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The event will feature Alberto El Patron (his first official match back even though Bound for Glory will technically fall first), Impact World Champion Eli Drake, EC3, Gail Kim, LAX, Trever Lee, DJ Z and former WWE stars MVP and Jack Swagger.

Source: PWInsider.com