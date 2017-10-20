Change made to Bound for Glory match

It was announced during last night’s 10/19 Impact on POP TV that Taryn Terrell is no longer part of the Knockouts Title Match at the Bound for Glory PPV on November 5 in Ottawa. The match will now be a Triple Threat Match of champion Sienna defending against Gail Kim and Allie.

There is no word on the reasoning behind Terrell’s removal from the match. Terrell returned to Impact earlier this summer after a two-year departure from wrestling.

Post-10/19 Impact videos

Impact posted the following videos from after last night’s 10/19 episode that aired on POP TV.