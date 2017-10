The following was taped on Saturday in Oklahoma.

10/21 Impact One Night Only PPV tapings

1. Malice def. X-Division Champion Trevor Lee, DJ Z and El Diego Del Sol

2. LAX def. The Young Guns

3. Gail Kim def. Rebel

4. The Von Erichs def. The Arrow Club

5. World Champion Eli Drake def. Montego Seeka

6. Alberto El Patron def. Lashley

7. Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) def. Kyote

8. MVP def. Damon Windsor

Source: PWInsider.com