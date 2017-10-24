Jeff Jarrett comments after Impact departure

Nate Rau of The Tennessean reached out to Jeff Jarrett on Monday after it was announced that Impact Wrestling was ending its business relationship with Jarrett and GFW.

While Jarrett declined to comment on Impact’s announcement, he seemed to indicate he would be continuing on in the wrestling business.

“I’ve spent 31 years in the wrestling business. I’m not getting out of the wrestling business.”

As noted earlier, Anthem and Impact Wrestling slowly began phasing out any mentions of the GFW or Global Force Wrestling name in recent weeks while promoting the upcoming Bound for Glory PPV. A large “IMPACT!” sticker can now be seen over Eli Drake’s GFW Global Championship in videos hyping his title defense against Johnny Impact in two weeks.

EC3 on Impact critics

Impact posted this interview clip with EC3 talking about critics of the company.