Impact returns to Pop TV tonight on October 26, 2017.
Advertised for the show on Thursday night is Impact World Champion Eli Drake and Chris Adonis vs. Johnny Impact and Garza Jr. in a tag team match.
Also scheduled for the show is Impact X Division Champion Trever Lee heading to Mexico to wrestle at an event part of The Crash promotion.
Wrestleview.com will have a full recap later tonight.
