Reno Scum departs Impact Wrestling

Adam Thornstowe of the Reno Scum tag team announced on Twitter that they have officially parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

Reno Scum, also featuring Luster the Legend, were best known for their run with Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling promotion and were brought in after the Anthem purchase. Thornstowe suffered a torn bicep injury in April and the team was never used again.

The release was a cost cutting move, something Anthem will more than likely continue doing in the coming months. The departure of Jeff Jarrett earlier this week was said to be the start of many changes internally regarding current deals.

Parted ways with @IMPACTWRESTLING Thankful for the opportunity and support they gave me through injury. Let’s do it again down the road. Oi! — Reno Scum Thornstowe (@Thornstowe_Scum) October 27, 2017

