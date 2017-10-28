Reno Scum

Reno Scum departs Impact Wrestling

Adam Thornstowe of the Reno Scum tag team announced on Twitter that they have officially parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

Reno Scum, also featuring Luster the Legend, were best known for their run with Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling promotion and were brought in after the Anthem purchase. Thornstowe suffered a torn bicep injury in April and the team was never used again.

The release was a cost cutting move, something Anthem will more than likely continue doing in the coming months. The departure of Jeff Jarrett earlier this week was said to be the start of many changes internally regarding current deals.

  • delos56

    Reno Who? Run with GFW? Must be ball park legends?

  • Rob Giles

    Cost cutting? I don’t even know who these guys are, they couldn’t possibly be getting paid that much. They have reached the point of not even being able to afford these no-name indy guys. Guess their roster will now consist of volunteers they grab off the street. The end draws ever closer, as the viewership continues to decline.