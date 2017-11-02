Impact returns to Pop TV tonight on November 2, 2017.

Tonight is the go home show for the Bound for Glory PPV this Sunday in Ottawa.

The following is scheduled for the show tonight:

* Impact World Champion Eli Drake and LAX vs. Johnny Impact and Impact Tag Team Champions oVE (6-Man Mayhem Match)

* Impact X Division Champion Trevor Lee vs. Garza Jr. vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Petey Williams vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Matt Sydal

* Moose in action from Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan