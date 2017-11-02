Tickets for Bound for Glory this Sunday night in Ottawa are now sold out according to a new report by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The show is currently setup for around 1,100 seats at the Aberdeen Pavilion. Tickets for Impact TV tapings in the following days aren’t said to be moving very well.

Anthony Ambros sent word that a discount code for tickets to the TV tapings is currently being provided using the code: GNWIMPACT. Tickets are available at TDPlace.ca.

Here is the updated card for Bound for Glory this Sunday night.

Impact World Championship

Eli Drake (c) vs. Johnny Impact

Impact X Division Championship – 6-Way Match

Trevor Lee (c) vs. Petey Williams vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Garza Jr vs. Matt Sydal

Impact Tag Team Championships – 5150 Street Fight Match

oVe (c’s) vs. LAX

Impact Knockouts Championship – Triple Threat Match

Sienna (c) vs. Gail Kim vs. Allie

Lashley and King Mo vs. Moose and Stephan Bonnar

Team Impact (Impact Grand Champion EC3, Eddie Edwards and James Storm) vs. Team AAA (Pagano, Texano Jr and El Hijo Del Fantasma)

Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie

Monsters Ball Match

Abyss vs. Grado

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Bound for Glory this Sunday night starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) along with live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.

Wrestleview Live will also return on YouTube immediately following the show.