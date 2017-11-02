Tickets for Bound for Glory this Sunday night in Ottawa are now sold out according to a new report by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
The show is currently setup for around 1,100 seats at the Aberdeen Pavilion. Tickets for Impact TV tapings in the following days aren’t said to be moving very well.
Anthony Ambros sent word that a discount code for tickets to the TV tapings is currently being provided using the code: GNWIMPACT. Tickets are available at TDPlace.ca.
Here is the updated card for Bound for Glory this Sunday night.
Impact World Championship
Eli Drake (c) vs. Johnny Impact
Impact X Division Championship – 6-Way Match
Trevor Lee (c) vs. Petey Williams vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Garza Jr vs. Matt Sydal
Impact Tag Team Championships – 5150 Street Fight Match
oVe (c’s) vs. LAX
Impact Knockouts Championship – Triple Threat Match
Sienna (c) vs. Gail Kim vs. Allie
Lashley and King Mo vs. Moose and Stephan Bonnar
Team Impact (Impact Grand Champion EC3, Eddie Edwards and James Storm) vs. Team AAA (Pagano, Texano Jr and El Hijo Del Fantasma)
Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie
Monsters Ball Match
Abyss vs. Grado
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Bound for Glory this Sunday night starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) along with live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.
Wrestleview Live will also return on YouTube immediately following the show.