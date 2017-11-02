Impact Wrestling saw a number of talents depart the company this week.

Former X Division wrestler Marshe Rockett and referees Brian Hebner and Robert King have all finished up with the company before Bound for Glory this Sunday.

It was anticipated that Anthem would be utilizing more Canadian talent for the Impact TV tapings that will follow the Bound for Glory PPV this weekend in Ottawa.

As reported earlier, Rockstar Spud, Reno Scum and Taryn Terrell all recently left the company in recent weeks along with Anthem parting ways with Jeff Jarrett.

King and Hebner shared these statements on Twitter.

Wanted to let everyone know that I have asked & been granted my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING ! Thanks to my locker room, Ur the best! #123 — Brian Hebner (@babyhebner) November 2, 2017