Dixie Carter reunites with former TNA crew

Former TNA President Dixie Carter posted this photo reuniting with the former TNA crew on Thursday night, with many of the crew part of the current Anthem regime.

Featured with Carter includes John Gaburick, Jeremy Borash, Bob Ryder, James Storm and Rockstar Spud. You can check out the photo below.

Another referee departure

Referee Brian Stiffler revealed he received his release from Impact Wrestling.

This marks the third referee to depart the company within 24 hours after former referee staff Brian Hebner and Robert King announced they were done.