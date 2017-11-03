Alberto El Patron at Bound for Glory

Former Impact World Champion Alberto El Patron is scheduled to make a return to Impact Wrestling at the Bound for Glory PPV this Sunday night in Ottawa.

The company has not announced what role Patron will be involved with at the PPV. He’s expected to be part of the TV tapings in the days that follow in Ottawa.

Impact Wrestling also announced Patron would take part in a call with media tomorrow afternoon and will be appearing at the Crust & Crate – Fast Fired Pizza Pub at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on Saturday as well from 3:00-4:00 p.m. ET.

Videos after 11/2 Impact on Pop TV

Impact Wrestling posted these videos after last night’s Impact on Pop TV.