Taya Valkyrie

Taya Valkyrie pulled from Bound for Glory

Impact Wrestling announced on Saturday morning that Taya Valkyrie has been pulled from tomorrow night’s Bound for Glory PPV and the TV tapings to follow in Ottawa.

The company noted she would return to TV in 2018 for future tapings. Valkyrie cited “personal reasons” on Twitter as to why she will be missing the shows.

Valkyrie was scheduled to face Rosemary in a singles match tomorrow night.

Veteran referee leaves Impact

Veteran referee Earl Henber has left Impact Wrestling according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

The report notes that Impact informed Hebner they would be using local referees from Canada for Bound for Glory and TV tapings in Ottawa this week.

Hebner joins Brian Stiffler, Brian Hebner and Robert King as recent departures as part of the referee staff the last few years in the company.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Al79

    Wow, they barely had enough matches to fill the card, now with another match gone, this PPV may be lucky if it goes 2 hours.

  • Andrew C Elder

    Pretty bad you using local refs and you can’t afford or won’t pay for the established refs