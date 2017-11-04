Taya Valkyrie pulled from Bound for Glory

Impact Wrestling announced on Saturday morning that Taya Valkyrie has been pulled from tomorrow night’s Bound for Glory PPV and the TV tapings to follow in Ottawa.

The company noted she would return to TV in 2018 for future tapings. Valkyrie cited “personal reasons” on Twitter as to why she will be missing the shows.

Valkyrie was scheduled to face Rosemary in a singles match tomorrow night.

Due to circumstances beyond our control @TheTayaValkyrie will not be at #BFG2017 or the tapings. We look forward to seeing Taya in 2018. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 4, 2017

I’ll post a video this afternoon and chat w all of you. 2 say I’m disappointed is an understatement. I’m devastated, but I’ll be back in Jan https://t.co/n8HCEueKHW — Lucha Royalty (@TheTayaValkyrie) November 4, 2017

And just to clarify to the “know it alls”, I didn’t “pull out” of BFG, I am un able to be there to whole week due to personal reasons — Lucha Royalty (@TheTayaValkyrie) November 4, 2017

Veteran referee leaves Impact

Veteran referee Earl Henber has left Impact Wrestling according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

The report notes that Impact informed Hebner they would be using local referees from Canada for Bound for Glory and TV tapings in Ottawa this week.

Hebner joins Brian Stiffler, Brian Hebner and Robert King as recent departures as part of the referee staff the last few years in the company.