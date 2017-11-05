Tonight’s Bound for Glory PPV will be headlined by Eli Drake defending the Impact World Championship (formerly the GFW Global Championship) against Johnny Impact.

The event, taking place live from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, will stream live on Pay Per View and will also be available exclusively online through FITE TV.

It was reported yesterday that the previously scheduled Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary match will no longer take place tonight after Valkyrie was pulled from the show.

Here is the updated card for tonight in Ottawa.

Impact World Championship

Eli Drake (c) vs. Johnny Impact

Impact X Division Championship – 6-Way Match

Trevor Lee (c) vs. Petey Williams vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Garza Jr vs. Matt Sydal

Impact Tag Team Championships – 5150 Street Fight Match

oVe (c’s) vs. LAX

Impact Knockouts Championship – Triple Threat Match

Sienna (c) vs. Gail Kim vs. Allie

Lashley and King Mo vs. Moose and Stephan Bonnar

Team Impact (Impact Grand Champion EC3, Eddie Edwards and James Storm) vs. Team AAA (Pagano, Texano Jr and El Hijo Del Fantasma)

Monsters Ball Match

Abyss vs. Grado

Plus, the return of Alberto El Patron to Impact Wrestling

