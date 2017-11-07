Impact

Impact puts out casting call for tapings

Smyth Casting out of Ottawa has posted a casting call for the Impact tapings in Ottawa this week following the Bound for Glory PPV. They are seeking background actors.

The casting call notes you must be local to the Ottawa area.

Moose addresses critics

Impact Wrestling star Moose took to Twitter to address critics of Sunday night’s Bound for Glory PPV in Ottawa, specifically “bloggers/reports/haters.”

52% of our readers gave the show a thumbs down.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Hotrod

    Another way to look at it, is you guys gave the show a bad review and only 52 percent of the readers agreed. This site is biased toward WWE, you can tell when they give their year end awards….

  • nupendallas

    Totally agree this site is so biased towards the crap WWE puts out on a weekly basis.