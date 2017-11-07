Impact puts out casting call for tapings

Smyth Casting out of Ottawa has posted a casting call for the Impact tapings in Ottawa this week following the Bound for Glory PPV. They are seeking background actors.

The casting call notes you must be local to the Ottawa area.

We are currently hiring PAID background actors for the following: MUST BE OTTAWA LOCAL.

NON UNION ONLY…. https://t.co/hcVPrnFwqe — smythcasting (@smythcasting) November 6, 2017

Moose addresses critics

Impact Wrestling star Moose took to Twitter to address critics of Sunday night’s Bound for Glory PPV in Ottawa, specifically “bloggers/reports/haters.”

For all the bloggers/reporters/Haters that speak bad about @IMPACTWRESTLING screw you guys..BFG was awesome..absolutely proud of our roster — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) November 6, 2017

52% of our readers gave the show a thumbs down.