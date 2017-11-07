The following Impact TV taping results took place on Monday night in Ottawa.

11/6 Impact TV taping results:

* Live attendance was said to be very down from Bound for Glory.

* The taping opened with Impact Global Champion Eli Drake and Chris Adonis bragging about Drake retaining at Bound for Glory. Drake announced he’s taking the night off. Petey Williams walks out and challenges Drake for a shot at the title. Drake accepts. Williams tries to give Drake a Canadian Destroyer, but Adonis makes the save.

* Matt Sydal def. Sonjay Dutt.

* GHC Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards def. Fantasma.

* Impact Tag Team Champions oVe and Sami Callihan def. a local team. After the match, LAX attacks oVe and Callihan.

* A backstage brawl takes place between Alberto El Patron and Johnny Impact. Patron cuts a promo tearing down Impact, the fans and even goes after Johnny’s father.

* Gail Kim cut a promo officially vacating the Impact Knockouts Championship. The fans were given the impression this would be her final appearance for the company.

* American Top Team’s Dan Lambert demanded Bobby Lashley be let go from his Impact Wrestling contract. Moose shows up, but he gets attacked by American Top Team, Lashley and King Mo. James Storm hits the ring to make the save.

* Sonjay Dutt, Garza Jr and Desmond Xavier def. Impact X Division Champion Trevor Lee, Andrew Everett and Taiji Ishimori.

* Impact Grand Champion EC3 def. Fallah Bahh.

* LAX And Homicide def. Impact Tag Team Champions oVe and Sami Callihan.

* Eli Drake def. Petey Williams to retain the Impact Global Championship.

* One Night Only: Alberto El Patron def. James Storm.

Source: PWInsider.com