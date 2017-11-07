Another talent departs Impact Wrestling

Bram (Thomas Latimer) has officially finished up with Impact Wrestling this week.

He made the announcement on Twitter earlier today.

Bram had not been used by the company in some time since Anthem took over and re-branded back in March. He had been active as part of The DCC group with James Storm and Eddie Kingston in the prior year. Kingston has also departed the company.

I've been granted my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING

Thank you to everyone from top to bottom and to you the fans for your support 🖤 — BƦλM (@Thomas_Latimer_) November 7, 2017

Alberto El Patron’s return

During this past Sunday’s Wrestleview Live, I discussed Alberto El Patron’s return to Impact Wrestling at the Bound for Glory PPV with the Trey Dawg and why it seemed to telegraph the finish to the main event that night between Eli Drake and Johnny Impact.

You can check out a clip below.